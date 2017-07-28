GROUNDBREAKING FOR NEW NHRMC ORTHOPEDIC HOSPITAL

New Hanover Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center is celebrating the beginning of the NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital. When complete the new facility will be over 130,000 square feet of new space featuring 108 new patient beds, 10 new pre-op stations, 10 new recovery rooms and much more. President and CEO John Gizdic says they expect to perform nearly 10,000 orthopedic procedures per year.

The NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital team includes more than 20 orthopedic surgeons and over 100 specially-trained staff. It will be a place where orthopedic, spine, and other surgical patients will find personalized and highly-specialized care.

Gizdic says today’s groundbreaking is “an exciting day for our patients and community.”

He adds the hospital is “investing over 90 million dollars in our community creating local jobs and, most importantly, improving healthcare in our region.”

The facility is due to open in 2019.