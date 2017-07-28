Hauntingly huge huntsman spider perches on window of Australian house

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

A woman in Australia got quite a fright when she saw a giant spider on her home on July 23.

Lauren Ansell told Australian media the spider’s body and legs spanned about 10 inches.

Luckily, the spider was outside one of the windows, not inside the home.

Ansell and her boyfriend live in Mount Coolum in Queensland.

Arachnologists said the animal appears to be a huntsman spider, otherwise known as a giant crab spider. The spiders do not make webs, earning the moniker “huntsman” because of their hunting ability and speed.

Experts say that the spiders are venomous but don’t typically bite humans.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Picture drawn by President Trump goes for big bucks
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dead at 99
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chicago hospital celebrates baby boom after Cubs’ World Series win
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments