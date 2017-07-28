Hauntingly huge huntsman spider perches on window of Australian house

A woman in Australia got quite a fright when she saw a giant spider on her home on July 23.

Lauren Ansell told Australian media the spider’s body and legs spanned about 10 inches.



Luckily, the spider was outside one of the windows, not inside the home.

Ansell and her boyfriend live in Mount Coolum in Queensland.

Arachnologists said the animal appears to be a huntsman spider, otherwise known as a giant crab spider. The spiders do not make webs, earning the moniker “huntsman” because of their hunting ability and speed.

Experts say that the spiders are venomous but don’t typically bite humans.