Jonah Gardner no longer running for US House against Rep. Rouzer

By:
Submitted:
(Photo: Jonah Gardner/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It appears there will no longer be a democratic primary in southeastern North Carolina next year for Congress.

A second candidate who threw his hat into the ring to try and unseat the incumbent republican has dropped out of the race.

Last month Jonah Gardner, a computer programmer and IT professional, announced his intention to run next year for the 7th district US House seat currently held by David Rouzer.

Gardner posted a video to Facebook Wednesday night announcing that he will no longer run citing personal reasons.

 

