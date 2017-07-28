Jonah Gardner no longer running for US House against Rep. Rouzer

(Photo: Jonah Gardner/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It appears there will no longer be a democratic primary in southeastern North Carolina next year for Congress.

A second candidate who threw his hat into the ring to try and unseat the incumbent republican has dropped out of the race.

Last month Jonah Gardner, a computer programmer and IT professional, announced his intention to run next year for the 7th district US House seat currently held by David Rouzer.

Gardner posted a video to Facebook Wednesday night announcing that he will no longer run citing personal reasons.



