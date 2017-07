WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A week after it started, dredging in the Lockwood Folly Inlet is on hold.

According to the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, the MERRITT dredge developed a hole.

It is currently headed to Mann’s Harbor for repairs.

Before heading back to Brunswick County, it will go to the Outer Banks to perform emergency work in the Hatteras Inlet for the N.C. Ferry System.

The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers says dredging in the Lockwood Folly Inlet should resume around mid-August.