Man falls 40ft from ladder on construction site in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A man died after falling from a ladder at a construction site in Oak Island Thursday morning.

Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo said they responded to a home under construction at the 800 block of Ocean Drive around 8:20 a.m.

Anselmo said the man was installing gutters on the home and fell 35-40 feet down on the driveway.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported to the Government Complex Center in Bolivia where he was going to be airlifted.

Anselmo said the victim suffered cardiac arrest and died once the ambulance arrived at the complex.

The fire chief would not released the man’s name.