Man who tried to ram deputies sentenced on drug, assault charges

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 30-year-old Wilmington man is going to prison for trying to ram detectives after a heroin deal.

Aaron Brockington pleaded guilty yesterday to sell and deliver a controlled substance, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude arrest.

In March, Brockington sold heroin to an undercover agent. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull Brockington over near Wrightsville Avenue but he wouldn’t stop. Once Brockington got to Randall Parkway they pitted him, but Brockington tried to drive off. That’s when detectives pulled up and Brockington tried to ram into them.

A judge sentenced Brockington to two active sentences. He will serve between two and just over three years for the first sentence, followed by up to nearly two years in prison for the second.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

New Hanover County deputies investigate after a woman's body was found inside a car at a Porters Neck gas station on July 28, 2017. (Photo: F.T. Norton/StarNews)
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies investigate body found at Porters Neck gas station
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Three Brunswick County men charged with attempted murder
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man gets $2 million bond on rape charge
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments