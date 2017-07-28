Man who tried to ram deputies sentenced on drug, assault charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 30-year-old Wilmington man is going to prison for trying to ram detectives after a heroin deal.

Aaron Brockington pleaded guilty yesterday to sell and deliver a controlled substance, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude arrest.

In March, Brockington sold heroin to an undercover agent. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull Brockington over near Wrightsville Avenue but he wouldn’t stop. Once Brockington got to Randall Parkway they pitted him, but Brockington tried to drive off. That’s when detectives pulled up and Brockington tried to ram into them.

A judge sentenced Brockington to two active sentences. He will serve between two and just over three years for the first sentence, followed by up to nearly two years in prison for the second.