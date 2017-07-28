NC man charged with attempted murder after pregnant woman falls off balcony

A North Carolina man was arrested after a pregnant woman fell off of a balcony at a hotel in North Myrtle Beach.

Jeffrey Adam McGuire, 36, of Granite Falls, N.C., is charged with attempted murder, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

McGuire told police that he and the woman had an argument on the balcony after she accused him of going after other girls.

McGuire said the woman started to hit and scratch him and that he tried to control her with a bear hug from behind. While trying to control her, McGuire told police that she hooked her foot on the balcony rail and was squirming around, according to the report.

McGuire said that he didn’t have a shirt on and was very sweaty and that when she was squirming, he was unable to hold her and she fell from the third floor, according to a police report.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. An incident report says she was released from the hospital.

Security footage only shows what happened before and after the incident and there were no witnesses, according to the police report.

During an interview with police, McGuire offered a detailed account of what happened and was charged by police, according to the report.

The report shows the woman was 4 to 6 weeks pregnant.

McGuire was given a bond of $30,000. He is still in custody at the jail.