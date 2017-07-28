Newly renovated Waccamaw Park dedicated

(Photo: Brunswick County)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The ribbon cutting ceremony is complete and the newly re-opened Waccamaw Park and playground is ready for kids of all ages.

The renovation included new and renovated ball fields, tennis courts, additional parking spaces, a concession stand with restrooms, and a picnic shelter and playground.

It’s dedicated to the Purvis Brown family who donated one-acre of land for renovations at the park.

“I was born and raised on the other side of Waccamaw School,” Purvis Brown said, referring to the school adjacent to Waccamaw Park. “My grandfather came here in 1925, and he dedicated part of his property to help build the school. My father donated land for the school [for renovations]. It’s our desire to carry on their legacy, preserve their legacy. Our family is one who gives back, and how grateful we are to beautiful, bountiful Brunswick County. We treasure it.

“We hope that the children of this community will enjoy the playground and know it was given in love.”