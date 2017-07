Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Fit For Fun Center in Wilmington was the place to be Friday morning if you wanted your young ones to get some fun in the sun.

It was the second “Water Works” Day of the summer for the Center.

Parents were invited to bring their kids aged five and under to play outdoor water games and have a snack.

The event cost $5 for each child and rain from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you missed it this time, they’ll be holding one more “Water Works” Day on August 25th.