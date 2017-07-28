Riverwalk repairs behind Coastline Inn continue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington’s work to repair a section of Riverwalk behind the Best Western Coastline Inn continues.

The $662,000 project is replacing more than 5,000 feet of Riverwalk and includes installation of a new steel sheet pile bulkhead, timber piles, timber decking and amenities such as decorative handrails, gooseneck lights, seating, trash cans and banner poles.

The city says the contractor is currently driving steel sheet piles that will create a structural retaining wall and prevent soil loss along the riverbank.

The repairs for this decades old portion of the Riverwalk were anticipated and funding is included in the city’s 5-year infrastructure improvement plan. The work is on schedule and the Riverwalk is expected to be reopened in the fall.