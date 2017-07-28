Wilmington man guilty of selling drugs near Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to drug charges Friday.

26-year-old Ronald Wilson could spend up to four years behind bars. Wilson plead to three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a public park and three counts of sale of heroin.

During the month of April 2016, someone working at the direction of law enforcement purchased heroin from Wilson three time. Each sale occurred in the area of Zinnia and West Drive which is within 1000 feet of Greenfield Lake Public Park. The sales occurred on April 11, 20 and 25.

“Our office has partnered and is working closely with various organization to keep our schools and Public Parks safe and free from the corrosive effects of gangs and drugs. One component of this is aggressive prosecutions in these areas.” commented Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo.