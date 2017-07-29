Police: No further info on Nixon Street homicide

SPECIAL REPORT WWAY anchor Ashley Sturm goes home to WV to explain the deadly impacts of the compound GenX replaced...

WILMINGTON (STARNEWS) — Wilmington police refused Saturday afternoon to provide more information about Friday’s killing of a man on Nixon Street.

“The investigation is ongoing. There is no info for public release at this time. Thanks!,” Deputy Police Chief Donny Williams said in an email responding to numerous questions about Friday’s killing of 27-year-old Montez Greene, who was shot outside the New York Mini Mart on Nixon Street about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Williams on Saturday would not answer whether the public was in danger, whether a suspected shooter was in custody, or say whether police knew the circumstances that led up to the violent encounter.

