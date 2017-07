RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities searching a North Carolina lake for a possible drowning victim have found a body.

Local media outlets report the body was found in Falls Lake north of Raleigh about 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The body has not been identified.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 5 p.m. Friday about a struggling male swimmer. But teams could not find anyone and the search was suspended Friday night due to lightning.