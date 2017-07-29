Cat lovers rejoice! New cat cafe opening soon in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A place for coffee and cats will soon be coming to Wilmington. The owners held a special pop-up preview on Saturday at Unleashed.

The Scratching Post Cat Cafe will be opening this fall in the Port City.

The owners are still pinning down the location. They’re hoping for somewhere in midtown near residential properties.

People who came to check out the pop-up event on Saturday were treated to free coffee, t-shirts, games, and prizes. There were also plenty of cats to cuddle with and adopt.

The cafe’s founder, Delia Valenti Eveland, is a huge cat lover herself and she wants to give others like her a great place to come together.

“I really thought that Wilmington is a dog city and we needed something more cat-related. We don’t have any way to go pet cats, to love on cats. I’ve been to a few cat cafes myself and I just love the idea of finding kitties homes and having a cool place to come hang out,” said Eveland.

The owners say they will be holding another pop-up event in mid-August. You can get all the details on the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.