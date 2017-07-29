Community Boys & Girls Club celebrates 80 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Community Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington celebrated their 80th anniversary today.

To celebrate they had a fundraising brunch to commemorate their legacy.

Wilmington’s police chief and other city leaders showed up like Mayor Bill Saffo, who helped make waffles.

Board Chairman, Micheal Long said the Community Boys & Girls Club serves the youth in Wilmington and they wanted to take the time to celebrate their accomplishments over the past 80 years.

“We all understand that they’re our future and we have to start investing in them at all times, so they’re our highest priority and we like to create a safe haven here to help nurture and guide them toward their future successes,” Long said.

Long also said this is a huge milestone for the club and is looking to have 80 more years of serving the community.