Dozens show support for women’s rights rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WOW, Women Organizing for Wilmington, hosted a rally in the Port City this weekend.

“When we come together and when our voices are heard it does have some impact,” rally attendee Janyce Jones said.

Dozens of voices were heard. Women and men of all ages and race came to support the rally hosted by WOW.

“Well I came down to really support the women’s movement in Wilmington and the state and the nation, because I think it’s really our civic duty to speak out for what we believe in,” rally attendee Barbara Mackenzie-Tervo said.

Community members talked about issues like health care, environmental contamination and equal pay.

Groups like Black Lives Matter, March for Science and Planned Parenthood also spoke.

“The more that we come together, the louder our voices are, the more that we will be heard,” Jones said.

National issues didn’t steal the spotlight, community issues at hand like GenX were also noted.

“The Woman Organizing for Wilmington is donating water for individuals in poverty who can’t afford to get clean water,” rally attendee, Randy Evans said.

Many showed up with signs and some brought their children who spoke up, along with the others.

“All women need to accept they’re women and have to represent themselves and stand up for themselves and make sure they are created equal and they can do the same things as men can,” rally attendee Riley Graham said.

WOW organizers said this is an ongoing fight for woman’s rights and they must continue no matter what.

This event was also organized for the national six month anniversary of the women’s march, one of our nations largest recorded protest in history.