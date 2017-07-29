NBA Star coaches One Love Basketball camp in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Love Tennis, a program that aims to help at-risk youth through tennis instruction, is broadening its horizons.

Former NBA player Tamar Slay is the Camp Director and Head Coach for the upcoming One Love Basketball Camp, August 7-10 at the Wilmington Basketball Center. Slay says he is “passionate about helping young players develop and grow through basketball” and that he will “help children learn life skills beyond basketball.”

Slay was homeless in 1998, and went on to become a Marshall University Hall of Famer, and a 2nd round draft pick in the NBA.

Click here to learn more about the camp and to register.