Wilmington Police: Murder suspect armed and dangerous

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington Police say they have identified the man wanted in Friday night’s deadly shooting on Nixon Street.

Police have charged Freddie William Fralin, III, 24, with first degree murder following the investigation.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Friday near 6th and Nixon streets. Wilmington Police say the male victim was Montez Greene, 27, of Wilmington.

Fralin is described as 5’7”, 130 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted other than by law enforcement.

Police say if you see Fralin or know where he is call Wilmington Police or 911. You can also send an anonymous tip using Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 followed by your information to CRIMES.

According to the NC Department of Corrections, Fralin has a record dating back to 2010. He was released in October after serving 6 months on drug charges.