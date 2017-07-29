Previously escaped inmate arrested on new charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Southport man who escaped from the Brunswick County Jail in 2015 has been arrested on new charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit.

William Earl Hewett , 25, was arrested late Saturday afternoon and charged with two counts of trafficking opium, one count of felony cocaine possession, driving with a revoked license, fictitious registration, resisting a public officer, and assault on a female.

Hewett is currently being detained in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $235,000 bond

Hewett escaped from the Brunswick County Jail on Jan. 29, 2015 by posing as his brother, who was also in jail and set to be released on bond.

Investigators found him five days later hiding in a trailer at the back of his mother’s property in Boiling Spring Lakes.