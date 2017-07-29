Reenactors demonstrate how life was for Junior Reserves at Fort Fisher during Civil War

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Visitors to Fort Fisher State Historic Site may have been at least a little confused when they saw soldiers clad in Civil War-era uniforms this weekend.

It was part of the Fort Fisher Junior Reserves encampment program.

As North Carolina became a more active battleground during the Civil War, the Junior Reserves traded in drill and guard duty for combat at Fort Fisher, Kinston, and Bentonville.

Young reenactors camped out and demonstrated what life was like for the Reserves during the war.

“I never was a reenactor, but it’s great that you’ve got some people who are willing to try to experience things that people experienced in the field 150 something years ago,” said Ken Gurganus, a Wilmington resident who was visiting Fort Fisher on Saturday.

The program ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.