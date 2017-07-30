11 years since Allison Jackson-Foy disappeared, still a cold case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 11th anniversary of Allison Jackson-Foy’s disappearance brought her sister back to Wilmington this weekend.

“A piece of me is missing, a piece of me will always be missing,” Jackson-Foy’s sister Lisa Valentino said.

2 years after she was reported missing, her body was found in the woods off Carolina Beach Road.

To this day, her case is still an unsolved homicide.

“I’m just really fearful that we’re not going to get justice for my sister,” Valentino said.

Jackson-Foy’s sister said she has done everything she can and will never stop fighting for justice.

“This weekend I’m back here to just call attention once again to her case. She is an unsolved homicide 11 years later and really this trip is about justice and just what we need and want from law enforcement and the district attorney,” Valentino said.

During Valentino’s trip to Wilmington she walked around the Port City, remembering her sister’s favorite spots.

“She loved the beach, loved the beach. Wrightsville beach was her favorite place, you can bet I will be out there later,” Valentino said.

Hope and the promise she made to her sister gives her the motivation to never give up.

“I made a promise to my dad, I made a promise to my sister when this first happened, ya know as long as I have breath within me I will continue to do what I have to do,” Valentino said.

Moving forward she hopes to have a grand jury decide what’s next.

We reached out to District Attorney Ben David earlier today, who has been part of the case, but because it is a weekend we are still waiting on his response.