Animal rights advocates hoping to ban tethering in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the second time this year, animal rights advocates are hoping to make a difference in Brunswick County.

Sunday they collected more signatures to add to their petition designed to ban tethering, tying up an animal with a short rope or chain.

It is an issue people across Brunswick County say they have been dealing with for a while now.

“A lot of animals that are chained with chains so heavy I couldn’t move them myself. There’s no need for it,” against tethering, Madge Mattel said.

So for the second time, advocates for animal rights are gathering signatures to present to the Brunswick County Commissioners in hopes of getting tethering banned or at least regulated.

“Get people involved, to get people aware of the tethering in Brunswick County and the fact that there are a lot of people that want it regulated,” advocates for animal rights president Kimberly Sherwood said.

In March the group went before the board of commissioners and were turned down.

“I know myself I’m standing here for a few minutes and I’m hot,” Mattel said. “Imagine not being able to get to shelter and being exposed to flees. Right now I have a fire ant biting me. Imagine being out there nonstop not being able to get away from this.”

They are hoping to have better luck this time. Veterinarian Kristen Colleren is joining the fight to ban tethering.

“We’re talking about people who are tethering for long periods of time on short tethers to the point where collars become imbedded,” Colleren said.

Collars growing into dog’s skin, it is a sad situation Dr. Colleren has seen firsthand.

“She was brought to us by a good samaritan. I had to surgically remove the collar, it left a huge gaping wound that exposed her trachea and esophagus. It took weeks and weeks for this wound to heal,” Colleren said.

That is why she along with others are heading to the Brunswick County Commissioners meeting August 21st.

“To see that this is something that is not acceptable. That is abusive,” Colleren said. “And we really should ban it not only county wide but statewide.”

Saturday’s event raised $1,000 plus gathered more than 100 signatures to add to the 4,000 the group already has. Included in today’s signatures, Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman.

According to PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, out of 100 counties across the North Carolina 13 prohibit tethering. Some of those include New Hanover County, Guilford County and Chapel Hill.