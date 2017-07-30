Child advocates urge back-seat alarms as 2 die in Arizona

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

ARIZONA (AP) — A proposed new law that would require car makers to build alarms for back seats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars.

The law also would streamline the criminal process against caregivers who cause the deaths – cases that can be inconsistent but often heavier-handed against mothers.

The latest deaths came in Arizona on triple-digit degree days over the weekend, with two baby boys found forgotten in vehicles in separate incidents.

More than two dozen child and road safety groups are backing the U.S. Senate bill introduced last week aimed at preventing those kinds of deaths by requiring cars to be equipped with technology that can alert drivers if a child is left in the back seat once the vehicle is turned off.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Jonah Gardner no longer running for US House against Rep. Rouzer
Read More»
John Kelly (Photo: ABC News)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump tweets John Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff
Read More»
Gov. Roy Cooper addresses the media about GenX during a news conference in Wilmington on July 24, 2017 (Photo: Kevin Wuzzardo/WWAY)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Gov. Cooper plans return visit to the Cape Fear
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments