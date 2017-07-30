South Carolina woman dies after scuba diving accident at lake

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

SENECA, SC (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has died after she went scuba diving with three others at a lake.

Oconee County coroner Karl Addis says 43-year-old Angelia Marie Dover of Boiling Springs died Saturday.

He says she and three others had dived to a depth of about 50 feet when Dover panicked and tried to surface.

He says an attempt to rescue her failed and she disappeared.

An Oconee County dive team member found her in water about 55 feet deep.

Dover died at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.

Addis says the four were diving near a popular swimming beach and shore diving area near Oconee Nuclear Station.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing couple presumed dead, 2 charged with their slayings
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Landlord sued over crash that killed father in South Carolina
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Closures of Interstate 95 in southern NC start next week
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments