Trump has new chief of staff, old health care fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking for a fresh start with a new White House chief of staff.

But he’s still clinging to an old battle, refusing to give up on health care.

Trump is hoping that retired Gen. John Kelly can bring some order as his next chief of staff. Trump has tapped Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, to take over for Reince Priebus.

Starting Monday, Kelly must try to exert control over a chaotic White House. His ability to do so will depend on how much authority he is granted and whether Trump’s dueling aides will work together.

As he starts with a new chief of staff, Trump is continuing to push Republican senators on health care after their latest effort to pass legislation to overhaul “Obamacare” collapsed.

