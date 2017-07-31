Sheriff: 12 inmates used peanut butter to trick worker in their escape from jail

BIRMINGHAM, AL (ABC News) — A dozen Alabama inmates cooked up a plot to hoodwink a worker at the Walker County Jail, using peanut butter to change the number above a door to the outside and tricking the employee into opening it, Walker County Sheriff James Underwood said at a news conference this afternoon.

Underwood said a recent hire at the jail was in the control room keeping count of some inmates when the inmates asked to get a door opened.

But inmates had used peanut butter to change the number on that door. So when the employee hit the button Sunday, thinking it was a cell door, the door to the outside opened and “out the door they went,” Underwood said.

Eleven of the 12 escapees have since been caught, including the two most serious offenders, the sheriff said today.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, is still at large, authorities said. He was in jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, authorities said.