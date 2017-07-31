Another suspect charged in Shallotte attempted murder case

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A Supply woman is the fourth suspect charged in an attempted murder investigation.

Nicole Isabella Dambrosio, 22, was arrested Sunday night.

She’s charged with attempted first degree murder and battery of an unborn child. She is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under $100,000 bond.

On Thursday, Shallotte Police arrested three other teenagers in the same case. Police say on June 23, multiple shots were fired into a car with two women inside.

Deontre Benbow, Dreshawn Stanley and Toriantte Holmes all face attempted first degree murder, battery of an unborn child charges, among others.