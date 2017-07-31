Bladen County Sheriff: Three arrested for break-ins, still looking for one more

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James A. McVicker arrested several people for break-ins that happened in Bladen County last week.

Last Wednesday, the owner of a hog farm, 5014 Elkton Road, reported that someone stole tools and a tractor from his farm. The owner had previously told them he had found an employee’s truck at the farm but could not locate the employee and had seen a hyphodermic needle and syringe laying on the seat and was concerned for his employees safety.

While deputies were there investigating the breaking and entering of a tool shed they heard a tractor approaching with the missing employee driving. They followed him to his truck and found him loading televisions and other items into his truck. When confronted he admitted to stealing the tools from the farm and breaking into a home located, 3600 Burney Ford Road.

Deputies arrested the worker, 34-year-old William Brent Shaw and charged him with Larceny by Employee, Two counts of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering, two counts of Possession of Stolen Goods, and one count of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin). He was also served with an outstanding Child Support warrant. Shaw was booked under $70,00 secured bond.

Most of the items were recovered but Shaw admitted to officers he was so impaired from the drugs he was taking he did not remember what he did with some of the items he stole.

On Friday, two homes were broken into on Luther Brisson Road. Items stolen included TVs, a radio, tools, truck bed cover, jewelry, clothing, a play station, a generator and a handgun.

Investigators recovered property from a pawn shop in Bladenboro and from a Flea Market on Highway 41 in Robeson County. Investigators hope to recover additional stolen items as they continue to investigate the case.

Arrested in these cases were 23-year-old Kameron Drake Thomas. Thomas was charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Felonious Larceny, two counts of Possession of Stolen Goods, one count of Larceny of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Thomas was placed under a $530,000 secured bond.

Also arrested was 39-year-oldGary Gene Dowless. Dowless was charged with the same charges as Thomas with the exception of the Possession of Firearm By Felon. His bond was set at $33,000. He was also served with four outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges and one Assault with Deadly Weapon.

19-year-old Laiken Alexandria Thomas was the third person arrested in this case. She was charged with one count of Breaking and Entering, one count of Felonious Larceny, one count of Felonious Possession Stolen Good and one count of Obtaining Property By False Pretense. Thomas has not been arrested as of this time but officers are actively searching for her.

“I think my deputies did an excellent job of investigating these break ins,” said McVicker. “The patrol deputies were instrumental in solving the first case and the investigators worked hard to uncover the suspects in the other cases. We had assistance from Lumberton Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation and Parole. I am always thankful of the cooperation seen every day between the various agencies. Crime fighting is truly a team effort.”