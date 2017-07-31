Boy with down syndrome goes viral with singing

(Photo: Jeanne Miller/Facebook)

PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) – A video of a local boy belting out a Whitney Houston song has gone viral, with over five million views.

Many have probably sung Whitney Houston’s “If I Don’t Have You,” in the car or shower, but when Dane Miller sang it, more than five million people watched it on Facebook.

Dane was born with Down syndrome. The nine year old lives in Prosper, Texas, north of Dallas. The video was recorded Monday, as the boy’s dad was with him in the car. A family member shared it on Facebook, and it’s almost as popular as the Whitney Houston version.

“We did just watch a documentary on [Houston] about a month ago, and so he started downloading her songs and that was the one he got stuck on,” said Dane’s mother Danna Miller.

Dane’s mother says she can’t believe the response the video has gotten.

“Just reading the comments, they’re so sweet. I’m getting emotional,” said Danna. “Some other families who have Down Syndrome children have posted pictures with their kids.”

Danna says she hopes the video shows kids with special needs can contribute.

Dane now has a YouTube channel called Amazing Dane.