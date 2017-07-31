Football is back in the Cape Fear

The South Brunswick Cougars got back to work on July 31, 2017 (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Football season is underway and teams all over our area got started for the official first practices, including up in Rocky Point.

The Trask Titans were back to work this afternoon on a gorgeous Carolina summer day. The team is coming off of their best season in program history, but Coach Jonathan Taylor is not being complacent. He and his team have a chip on their shoulder coming into a new year trying to make more history. Taylor knows the work starts right here right now.

“It’s always an exciting time of year to be back at practice,” Taylor said. “You get your kids out and get the whole group out from the summer. We’re excited for our new conference. We have a new outlook on the season after coming off a pretty successful year last year so we’re excited about it.”

Over at South Brunswick High school, Coach Rocky Lewis is now in his second full year with the team. Although teams across the area had been practicing throughout the summer, these practices are now for real. Today the Cougars showed they were still getting re-focused on the new task at hand. But Coach Lewis is still pleased after day one.

“It was good and bad,” Lewis said. “There was a little uncertainty in someway but there was a lot of good too. There was some fluidity to it but there are some things we have to get better at before Red Springs.”

The work for many of these teams begin next friday at the BB&T Jamboree and we’ll be checking in with all the schools before then.