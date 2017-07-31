Kerr Avenue road work ahead of schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Kerr Avenue widening project is ahead of schedule.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Brian Rick says work is 45% complete.

Crews have finished the multi-use pathway on Randall Parkway.

Rick says contractors are now working on the south side of Market Street.

Next, crews will work on the north side of Market Street, before moving traffic to the new outside lanes on South Kerr to build a new center island.

NCDOT asks that drivers look out for changing traffic patterns as the work progresses.

It’s expected to be completed at the end of 2018.