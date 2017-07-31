Kerr Avenue road work ahead of schedule

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Kerr Avenue widening project is ahead of schedule.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Brian Rick says work is 45% complete.

Crews have finished the multi-use pathway on Randall Parkway.

Rick says contractors are now working on the south side of Market Street.

Next, crews will work on the north side of Market Street, before moving traffic to the new outside lanes on South Kerr to build a new center island.

NCDOT asks that drivers look out for changing traffic patterns as the work progresses.

It’s expected to be completed at the end of 2018.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

17 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
11 years since Allison Jackson-Foy disappeared, still a cold case
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Community Boys & Girls Club celebrates 80 years
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Cat lovers rejoice! New cat cafe opening soon in Wilmington
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments