Man charged with trying to rape 89-year-old Smithfield woman in her home

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

SMITHFIELD, NC (WTVD) –The Smithfield Police Department has charged a man with a long list of crimes after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home and attacked her.

Police said they went to a burglary call and found an 89-year-old woman with obvious injuries and signs of a struggle in her home.

It happened in the south part of the city just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Police are not saying exactly where because of nature of the attack.

A search dog was called for, and officers were able to find 52-year-old Jose Campuzano-Ramirez.

He’s charged with felony attempted rape, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault.

Bond was set at one million dollars.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Another suspect charged in Shallotte attempted murder case
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments