WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say the man wanted in a deadly Nixon Street shooting has turned himself in.

This weekend, police said they were looking for Freddie William Fralin, 24, who was wanted for first degree murder in the shooting death of Montez Greene, 27.

The shooting happened near 6th and Nixon streets Friday.

Monday night, police said Fralin turned himself in and was at the New Hanover County Jail.