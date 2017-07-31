New Hanover County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station in Ogden

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — A brand new fire station is coming to the Ogden area. New Hanover County Fire Rescue broke ground on the new building Monday.

The current fire station, located at 7375 Market Street, was built in 1961, so it’s due for an upgrade.

It will be knocked down and a new station that will be about five thousand square feet larger will be built in its place.

A key feature of the new building is areas for decontamination of equipment and clothing, a luxury the current station has never had.

The decision to upgrade the station in Ogden is a direct response to the rise in population there.

“We realize this part of the community in New Hanover County is growing at a rapid pace, so that means an increase in needs of services for our community that we protect. We want to be in a position to provide the most efficient service, to make sure that we are keeping our community safe and secure,” said New Hanover County Fire Chief Donnie Hall.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue hopes to have the new station operating in September 2018.

Other fire stations around the county may be receiving an upgrade in the future, like Castle Hayne, Wrightsboro, and Myrtle Grove.