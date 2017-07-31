One shot in Monkey Junction, but no ‘crime scene’ found yet

MONKEY JUNCTION, NC (WWAY) — According to New Hanover County Schools, a person was shot in the leg and then drove to the Hoggard High School parking lot Monday afternoon.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said they can’t find a crime scene though. Deputies say they were told by a woman in the car with the victim that they were shot near Chick-Fil-a in Monkey Junction and then chased the suspect’s car until they lost sight of it. That’s when they turned into Hoggard High.

Deputies say the woman is not being cooperative so details are limited at this time.

The school system tweeted saying there are some students at Hoggard High today since athletics are practicing so the school is under a shelter in place.

The Sheriff’s Offoce says the victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital. Winter Park Elementary is under shelter in place too as a precaution for staff on campus while police search for shooting suspect.

Deputies say the suspect’s car has been found near College Road and Oleander Drive.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

