Pair arrested on felony animal cruelty charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit has arrested two people for felony animal cruelty.

Felony warrant was issued for Jasmine Antoinette Goodman for Animal Cruelty for not providing necessary food and medical treatment for her dog “Rocky” a Yorkshire Terrier which was found deceased in a bedroom at her apartment on July 21. Goodman was arrested Friday.

Necropsy results confirmed starvation was the cause of death.

Goodman was issued a $25,000 secured bond but has since bonded out.

Two warrants were issued for Elijah Bernard Hansley, one for Felony Animal Cruelty and one for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to vaccinate his canine. Both warrants were served on Hansley at his residence in Wilmington Saturday.

Necropsy results confirmed injuries were sustained to the dog, a lack of proper vet care, and heart worms were contributing factors that resulted in the dog’s death. Animal Service’s deputies investigated Hensley after receiving information in regards to an injured animal.

Hansley was issued a $10,000 secured bond and has bonded out.