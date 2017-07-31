Retired science teacher trying to get people in Brunswick County excited about solar eclipse

Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The much anticipated solar eclipse is now just three weeks away. A retired science teacher wants to make sure everyone in Brunswick County is aware of this rare event.

Fred Myers has been teaching about physics and astronomy for 44 years.

He has already visited Leland, Bolivia, Calabash, and Shallotte with his presentation about the eclipse. He spoke to a large crowd of seniors in Southport Monday.

Although we won’t quite reach totality in southeastern North Carolina, Myers hopes he can get people excited about an event that they may never get to experience again.

“My goal is to inspire people to go out and maybe even travel a little bit to see totality if they can. If not, at least go out and see the partial eclipse that’s going to be occurring. It’s gonna be great,” said Myers.

If you haven’t been able to make it to any of Myers’ presentations so far and you want to learn more about the eclipse, he has two more planned for next week.

One will be at Hickmans Crossroads Library in Calabash on August 9th at 3:00 p.m., the other will be at the Leland Cultural Arts Center on August 10th at 7:00 p.m.