Study: Working Moms log 98 hours per week

Working mothers who somehow manage to juggle a full-time job and a family on a daily basis deserve even more praise.

A new study, commissioned by Welch’s, revealed that they are logging about 98 hours a week.

Additionally, working moms usually begin their day at 6:23 AM and finish their last household duty about 8:23 pm. That’s a 14-hour day that doesn’t include other obligations like extensive chores or grocery shopping.

So what do moms do with their little bit of free time? Netflix, drinking wine, watching TV with the kids and using an iPad or Tablet all made the list.