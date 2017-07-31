Study: Working Moms log 98 hours per week

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Working mothers who somehow manage to juggle a full-time job and a family on a daily basis deserve even more praise.

A new study, commissioned by Welch’s, revealed that they are logging about 98 hours a week.

Additionally, working moms usually begin their day at 6:23 AM and finish their last household duty about 8:23 pm.  That’s a 14-hour day that doesn’t include other obligations like extensive chores or grocery shopping.

So what do moms do with their little bit of free time?  Netflix, drinking wine, watching TV with the kids and using an iPad or Tablet all made the list.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

NJ Gov. Chris Christie confronts a man during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee on July 30, 2017. (Photo: @BennyHutch/ABC News)
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Brouhaha! NJ gov Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
British man totals Ferrari an hour after buying it
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments