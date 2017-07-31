Tourists turn to Topsail Island after power outage in the Outer Banks

Jill Mellott sitting on the beach with her daughter on Topsail Island on July 31, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A power outage in the Outer Banks not only left vacationers in the dark, but it left their travel plans high and dry in many cases.

Now, some are heading to our area for the fun in the sun they were looking for.

“We were in panic mode. My stress level was out of the roof when we first heard,” Jill Mellott, a tourist from Pennsylvania said. She continued, saying “we went on to the electric companies Facebook page and saw there was no electricity in the Outer Banks.”

Mellott thought her family vacation to North Carolina from Pennsylvania was ruined. She thought there was nothing they could do.

“So we tried to call our realtor and couldn’t get a hold of anybody. This was on Friday. And so by Saturday, they started the mandatory evacuation, so we started to panic and tried to call other places to stay,” Mellott said.

Mellott found a place on Topsail Island and wasn’t the only one.

“They’re looking for other places on the North Carolina coast. We’re very happy they are looking at Topsail. We’re sad for the loss of income at Okracoke, but we’re happy that they’re staying on the North Carolina Coast,” Tammy Proctor, Pender County tourism director, said.

Companies like Island Real Estate have helped a number of families save their vacation. A small task that many families are thankful for.

“Our phones started ringing that night and the next morning, people came walking in the door, actually walking in, and they had- we heard all the stories about how ‘our vacation has been ruined and we understand that,” Cathy Medlin, Island Real Estate realtor, said.

Now, Mellott says Topsail Island might be a permanent vacation destination.

“My husband and my son have already decided that. The other half, we’re still evaluating where we’ll go next year,” Mellott said.

Proctor says the tourism industry brings in millions of dollars to areas, like Topsail, and hopes the evacuation doesn’t hit the outer banks too hard.