Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at South Carolina beach

DEBORDIEU BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Firefighters say two 12-year-old girls have been bitten by a small shark off the South Carolina coast.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman told news outlets that firefighters were called to the DeBordieu Beach part of Georgetown County on Saturday.

The girls were in a raft when a shark about 2 or 3 feet (0.60 meters) long jumped aboard and thrashed about.

One girl was bitten on her thigh and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was in stable condition.

The other girl did not require hospitalization. Their names have not been released.

