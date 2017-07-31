Watch: 101-year-old man breaks record for skydiving

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran received a surprise military guard of honour on Monday to celebrate his world record breaking sky dive.

On 14 May, Verdun Hayes set a new Guinness World Record for the Oldest Tandem Parachute Jump, aged 101 years and 38 days.

His heroics at 15,000 feet (4.572 kilometres) helped to raise 3,600 pounds (4,720 US dollars) for the Royal British Legion charity which collects money to pay for seaside holidays for servicemen, veterans and their families.

Back in May, the great-grandfather jumped out of a plane in Devon, UK, accompanied by four generations of his family.

He tried sky diving for the first time last year to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Hayes isn’t hanging up the parachute just yet. He says he would like to make another jump as soon as tomorrow, if he could.