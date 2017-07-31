Wilmington Fire Department PIO retires after 33 years of service

Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We want to give a very warm hearted thank you to a member of the Wilmington Fire Department.

David Hines’ last day as the public information officer was Monday.

He has helped the community in so many ways over 33 years, as well as helped us at WWAY relay vital information to the public.

Hines grew up in Wilmington and he feels honored to have gotten the opportunity to serve his hometown.

“It’s really, really special. It’s been a great profession. To be able to get up, and go to work, and get to do something you love every day is a tremendous benefit. Especially to be able to serve my community that I grew up in. It’s been great,” said Hines.