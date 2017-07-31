Wilmington teacher receives scholarship for STEM curriculum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local teacher has been recognized for her dedication to STEM education in our community.

Janice Rickey, STEM Coordinator at Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, has been selected to receive a professional development scholarship from the award-winning STEM curriculum Engineering is Elementary.

Rickey was one of 49 elementary school teachers from 21 states to be awarded this scholarship. A scholarship from Engineering is Elementary will support professional development for Ms. Rickey, helping her introduce the engineering and technology components of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to her students using the Engineering is Elementary curriculum.

This scholarship is funded by the Museum of Science, Boston, where Engineering is Elementary was created as part of its mission to introduce engineering and technological literacy in schools and lifelong learning centers nationwide.

“Mrs. Rickey embodies the phrase ‘lifelong learner’,” says Susan Sellers, principal of Rachel Freeman School of Engineering. “She is at a point in her career that she could be coasting and counting down to retirement. However, her energy and thirst for learning all things technology and engineering to bring back to the students and teachers at Freeman is incredible. This scholarship from EiE is well-deserved and we can’t wait to see what she brings back!”