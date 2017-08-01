Bar owner jailed in Honduras owned River Rat in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Raleigh bar owner jailed in Honduras on suspicion of drugs once owned a bar in downtown Wilmington.

Amanda LaRoque was detained in Honduras on Sunday and charged with trafficking cocaine.

She and her husband, Brandon, were the original owners of the River Rat on South Front Street.

Brandon LaRoque said it’s all a misunderstanding. He told our affiliate WTVD his wife went to the Honduras islands of Roatan and Utila with a friend from North Carolina to tour properties with a real estate investor. She took a mini-personal safe with her designed to look like a soft drink can.

He told ABC11, “We noticed that Utila is a little more primitive and the hotels weren’t quite as nice, so they didn’t have safes in them.”

The can has a lid that screws off so cash and valuables can be placed inside. TSA agents stopped her when she was leaving, cut the can open, and white particles fell out.

Brandon LaRoque flew to Honduras yesterday to be with his wife, who described the suffocating conditions of her incarceration to ABC11.

“They’re holding me in an 8×12 pen, that’s un-air-conditioned; no beds, no mattresses, on a concrete floor,” LaRoque detailed. “There’s no ventilation, there’s just one window with little bars and the door.

“I mean this stuff is so crazy. I don’t think you can make it up,” LaRoque added. “I mean this is over an iced tea soda can.”

A spokesman for Senator Thom Tillis’ office said, “Senator Tillis’office has been in contact with the LaRoque family and we have been making inquiries to the appropriate channels on her behalf.”

Family members say Amanda LaRoque has another court date on Friday.

It could be more than a week before tests on the white substance come back.