CFPUA chairman’s August 1 daily update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide a once daily update with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s daily update on CFPUA technical issues, a partnership with the City of Wilmington and area churches to provide free water to citizens unable to get to the free water station, and pilot testing of GAC at the Sweeney Water Plant.

CFPUA is experiencing major technical issues with our network today. If you are trying to call Customer Service, but are unable to reach someone, please email customer.service@cfpua.org. We hope to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, and will update the public via our website and social channels once it has been resolved.

Beginning yesterday, CFPUA is partnering with the City of Wilmington and area churches to provide free water from Ogden Park to citizens unable to get to the free water station.

Churches will transport empty containers to Ogden Park where they will be filled with treated groundwater at no cost. Church volunteers will then bring the filled containers back to the designated churches, where customers can pick them up. Churches will be open for drop off between 9:00 am and 11:00 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and for pick up between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on the same days.

Three churches in the greater downtown area will be offering drop-off and pick-up services:

Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St., (910) 763-6308

St. Phillip AME Church, 815 N. 8 th St., (910) 762-3573

Ephesus SDA Church, 1002 Castle St., (910) 762-7755

For citizens interested in participating, please find instructions below:

Drop off empty containers at one of the participating churches between 9:00 am and 11:00 am Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31. Containers should be clean, have caps, be marked with the person’s name and number, and be between one and five gallons in size. Containers should not have previously been used for chemicals, such as cleaning fluids or other liquids not suitable for consumption. They should also be non-breakable. Pick up filled containers between 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31.

To view the full news release, click here.Construction of testing equipment for the pilot testing of GAC (granular activated carbon) at the Sweeney Water Plant has been completed. Staff began testing yesterday. These tests are designed to give CFPUA an idea of how effective this treatment option is in the removal of GenX and other per-fluorinated compounds.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more about the viability of this testing option.

For CFPUA customers who prefer water from an alternate source, CFPUA is offering free water from a ground source. This water is treated at CFPUA’s nanofiltration plant. On July 13, CFPUA sampled water at this Richardson Nanofiltration Plant—which serves the free water station at Ogden Park—for GenX and it was not detected. This water is supplied by aquifers that have not been affected by Chemours’ discharge of GenX.

Residential CFPUA customers may fill their clean personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park near the tennis courts at 615 Ogden Park Drive. This is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CFPUA will continue to offer this service until we confirm a trend line that is at or below the health advisory goal set by NC DHHS.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.