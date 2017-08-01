Community, officers celebrate National Night Out

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, connecting local police departments with the community.

Departments in our area held events all over the Cape Fear.

The Wilmington Police Department sponsored “Making Our Community Safe” on the Wilmington waterfront. The event featured performances from local acts. That event took place from 6 to 8 p.m.

The National Night Out event in Carolina Beach was at the boardwalk gazebo, and had acts and free hot dogs. Cape Fear Boulevard was closed at the gazebo at 5:30 p.m. The Carolina Beach event ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WWAY Chief Meteorologist Scott Dean was out at the WestPort community’s National Night Out event in Brunswick County. Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, the American Red Cross, and many more came out to participate. There were hot dogs and snacks. That event lasted from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman said it’s important for the communities to know about public safety and the personnel who help keep everyone safe.

“They come out, they open up the firetruck, they let the little children get on the firetruck if they like, well big kids and little kids,” Bozeman said.

To learn more about National Night Out, click here.