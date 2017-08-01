Father, son prepare for eclipse after missed 1979 viewing

MADRAS, OR (AP) – The last time a total solar eclipse passed over Oregon, Gene Brick was too busy working in a timber mill to see it.

But this month, the 92-year-old World War II veteran and amateur astronomer will get another chance.

A total solar eclipse touches down in Oregon on Aug. 21 and Brick and his son will be on hand to watch it.

They will use a fancy new telescope but will also peer at the blacked-out sun using a scope the two made together 53 years ago.

The father and son crafted it together decades ago, when Bartt Brick was just 14.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for Gene Brick, who survived a kamikaze attack on the USS Drexler during the Battle of Okinawa.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)