Rowling apologizes for claiming Trump ignored disabled boy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

President Donald Trump leans over to talk with 3-year-old Monty Weer before a speech on healthcare at the White House on July 24, 2017. (Photo: WhiteHouse.gov)
President Donald Trump leans over to talk with 3-year-old Monty Weer before a speech on healthcare at the White House on July 24, 2017. (Photo: WhiteHouse.gov)

LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.

The “Harry Potter” author called Trump “horrible” after seeing footage of the president appearing to ignore the child’s outstretched hand during a White House event last week.

But the boy’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, posted on Facebook: “Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.”

Rowling, who has often criticized Trump, said she “apologized unreservedly.” She tweeted Monday that “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw.”

The author has deleted her original tweets on the subject.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and President Donald Trump meet with reporters in the Oval Office on July 31, 2017. (Photo: ABC News)
24 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Kelly flexes muscle his first day on the job at White House
Read More»
Anthony Scaramucci gives his first press briefing as White House communications director on July 21, 2017. (Photo: White House)
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Read More»
John Kelly shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office shortly after being sworn in as White House Chief of Staff on July 31, 2017. (Photo: AP)
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
‘No chaos,’ Trump insists as he swears in new chief of staff
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments