Leland 5th grader starts business to attend STEM camp

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Sophia Herbert, a student at Charter Day School, created an Etsy business to fund her trip to a prestigious science camp this summer.

Sophia raised more than $600 through her business “Stem Art by Sophia” to help pay the tuition of Envision: NYLF (National Youth Leadership Forum) Explore STEM – a week long camp located on the campus of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.Students at the camp explore various aspects of medicine, crime scene investigation, robotics, leadership and career planning.

“I was super excited to go to camp because of all the new things to learn and do. My favorite thing of all was when we dissected the cow hearts!” exclaimed Sophia. On creating her Etsy business, she explained, “It was really fun to make things, package them, and ship them to other people. Even today we are still making clay bowls and coasters. I just wanted to find a way to help pay for my camp so my parents wouldn’t have to spend all their money!” Sophia named her business “Stem Art by Sophia” in reference to her interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).



Sara Herbert, Sophia’s mother, noted, “From the minute we found out that Sophia had been nominated for the camp, she was determined to go. There was no question in her mind that she would attend this camp! To see her excitement and willingness to try something she’d never done before was really inspiring.” She continued, “Sophia has attended Charter Day School since Kindergarten and I love how teachers recognize the strengths in all of their students and encourage them to exceed expectations.”

Rachel Stroup, the Assistant Headmaster at Charter Day School, said, “Sophia Herbert exemplifies the student characteristics that Charter Day School fosters in the young leaders of tomorrow. She is a dedicated, smart, and kind young woman. I know we will see great things from her in the future.”

Sophia plans on finishing middle school at Charter Day School, with a determination to eventually focus on biology or zoology in college. Her dream job would be to work with hippos or a large feline species.