New Hanover Sheriff's Office arrest man after chase (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A car chase, a crash, and the arrest of a wanted fugitive. That is what happened at Wooster and 8th streets in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies were chasing James Richmond Flowers who was wanted for several outstanding charges. Jail records show those include charges include felony hit and run, assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving.

Flowers is slated to appear in court Wednesday.